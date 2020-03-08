News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-08 14:06:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Cincinnati DB Iesa Jarmon impressed with first IU visit

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Indiana’s Bloomington campus is just over a two-hour drive from Iesa Jarmon’s home in Cincinnati. On Saturday the three-star cornerback and his parents made that trip to check out the Hoosier’s pro...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}