Cincinnati DB Iesa Jarmon impressed with first IU visit
Indiana’s Bloomington campus is just over a two-hour drive from Iesa Jarmon’s home in Cincinnati. On Saturday the three-star cornerback and his parents made that trip to check out the Hoosier’s pro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news