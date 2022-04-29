Chiefs Grab Cook In Second Round

Safety Bryan Cook gave Cincinnati another player in the NFL Friday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Cook with pick No. 62 in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Cook is the third Cincinnati player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He joins cornerback Ahmad Gardner, who was selected by the New York Jets Thursday in the first round and wide receiver Alec Pierce, who was selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Cook spent the past three seasons with the Bearcats. After he made just two tackles as a transfer in 2019, he became a defensive stalwart. He followed up a 26-tackle 2020 season with 96 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 2021.

Cook, originally from Mount Healthy (OH), spent his first two seasons at Howard University. He transferred to Cincinnati in January of 2019.

