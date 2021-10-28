Cheeks Decommits From UC

Cincinnati received some tough news Thursday on the football recruiting front. Penns Grove (NJ) three-star linebacker Zion Cheeks announced via social media that he's decommitted from the Bearcats.

Cheeks committed to Cincinnati on Feb. 23. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Colin Hitschler.

Cheeks previously told BearcatReport.com that he was firm with his decision. And there were multiple factors in his recruitment.

"It's more than football at Cincinnati," Cheeks previously said. "They just showed the most love out of all the schools recruiting me."

Cheeks chose Cincinnati over eight other offers, though it's difficult to know which offers still stand. Those schools included Boston College, Indiana, Maryland and Syracuse.