CFP Could Be Decided By Forfeit

The College Football Playoff publicly outlined its cancellation policies and procedures Wednesday as COVID-19 cases spike across the country because of the Omicron variant. The playoff said in a statement that the title game could be moved from Jan. 10 to as late as Jan. 14 if one or both of the semifinal-winning teams were unable to field a team on the scheduled game date.

No. 1 Alabama plays No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan plays No. 3 Georgia on Dec. 31. If a team is unable to play in a semifinal because of COVID-19 cases, that game will be forfeited. If two teams from the same semifinal are unable to play because of COVID-19 cases, the winner of the other semifinal will be declared the national champion. If three teams can't play, the team that is available to play on Dec. 31 is the champion.

