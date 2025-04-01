CBC: Bearcats roll DePaul, 83-61 in the First Round

The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada to face DePaul Blue Demons in the College Basketball Crown. The Bearcats finished the season 18-15 and they are the first game in the Crown. They will have a chance to win $300,000 as a team. Will the two week lay off be good for the Bearcats?

The Bearcats were led by Dillon Mitchell who had 10 points and six rebounds in the first half. Jizzle James, Aziz Bandaogo and Simas Lukosius all chipped in with five points. Rayvon Griffith and Halvine Dzellat both saw big minutes in the first half (9 and 5 respectfully). Both teams started off a little sloppy, but the Bearcats were able to get going from the field finishing 40.6 from the field and 71.4% from the line. They also won the glass 23 to 16. If they can keep this up in the second half the Bearcats will have a strong chance at playing on Thursday.

In the second half the Bearcats came out on fire behind great effort from Day Day Thomas, James, Bandaogo, Dan Skillings and Simas Lukosius. Everybody that played contributed the Bearcats shot over 50% from 3. The final 20 minutes is what Bearcat fans expected if this team took the Crown serious. Winning 83-61, the Bearcats move on to the next round against the winner of the Oregon State/UCF on Thursday.

Thomas had 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and seven steals. James had 13 points and four assists. Mitchell finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and three steals. Bandaogo finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Skillings finished with 12 points and five rebounds and Lukosius finished with 11 points.

The Bearcats shot 49% from the field, 43% from 3 and won the glass 38-30 that is a recipe for success. Will they continue this roll on Thursday?