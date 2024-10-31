Advertisement
Video: Bearcats HC Satterfield, DB Canteen and QB Sorsby
Bearcats HC Scott Satterfield, DB Derrick Canteen and QB Brendan Sorsby after loss to Colorado
• J.T. Smith
Deion "Prime Time" Sanders and Colorado defeat Bearcats 34-23 in Prime time
Colorado defeats the Bearcats 34-23 behind career days from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter
• Neil Meyer
Scott Satterfield's approval rating goes WAY up if Bearcats win Saturday
Scott Satterfield's approval rating goes WAY up if Bearcats win Saturday
• Alex Frank
Bearcats Keys to The Game: Colorado Buffaloes
The Bearcats 5-2 (3-1 Big 12) travel to Boulder, Colorado to take on Deion Sanders and the Colrado Buffaloes (5-2, 3-1
• Neil Meyer
TFON Podcast: Buffalo Hunting feat. Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan
TFON Podcast: Buffalo Hunting feat. Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan
• J.T. Smith
Can the Bearcats claw to bowl eligibility?
