Busy Weekends Coming For German DL
Last month, German defensive tackle Joesph Darkwa made his first trip across the pond, to the United States. He officially visited Rutgers, one of the first schools to make an offer. Since that po...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news