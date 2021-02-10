BearcatReport - Burroughs Commits To UC

Being first has its benefits. And on Wednesday, Cincinnati was the benefactor of an early decision it made to offer a scholarship.

Raines (Fla.) wide receiver Quincy Burroughs announced via social media that he's decided to commit to the Bearcats. They were the first school to extend an offer, on Jan. 23 of last year.

Burroughs had a pair of other FBS offers, from Bowling Green and Eastern Michigan. He also reported 'offers' from Ivy league schools Harvard, Dartmouth, Princeton and Yale.

Burroughs was recruited primarily by assistant coach Gino Guidugli.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Burroughs and his decision to join the Bearcats.