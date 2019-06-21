Friday afternoon, Cincinnati picked up a commitment from three-star defensive end Sterling Miles. And less than six hours later, the Bearcats had No. 2 in hand.

On Friday evening, St. Francis (OH) wide receiver Todd Bumphis Jr. also joined Cincinnati's 2020 class with a commitment of his own. He chose the Bearcats over an offer from Western Michigan.

Bumphis also adds to Cincinnati's haul of commitments coming off of official visits. He officially saw the Bearcats last weekend.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Bumphis' decision and what it means for Cincinnati.