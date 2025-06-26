Bullis HS (MD) RB Cedric Kouemi commits to Cincinnati

2026 running back Cedric Kouemi becomes the latest member of the 2026 class after announcing his pledge to Cincinnati via social media.

The 5'11", 215-pound Maryland native currently attends Bullis High School, which is the same high school that 16-year-old Olympic track and field star Quincy Wilson currently attends.

Koeumi just wrapped up his junior season where he recorded 1,300 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in just nine games. He will be the first running back in the class of 2026, and if history repeats itself he could be the only running back Cincinnati adds from the high school ranks, as they have only brought in one running back from the high school ranks the first two seasons under Scott Satterfield.

The Maryland native was on campus two weeks ago for his official visit after seeing his recruitment take off earlier this spring. However, he eventually chose the Bearcats over Tulane, Memphis, North Carolina, and Utah.

Congrats to Cedric and his family on his commitment to Cincinnati.