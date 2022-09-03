Experience has won out. For the starting nod, at least.

Cincinnati announced through multiple sources Saturday morning that it intends to start redshirt senior Ben Bryant at quarterback when it kicks off today at Arkansas. Bryant had been in a fall camo battle with redshirt sophomore Evan Prater.

Bryant, a three-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, originally signed with the Bearcats. After he redshirted his first season, he spent the next two seasons as backup quarterback for Desmond Ridder.

Before the start of last season, Bryant transferred to Eastern Michigan. Last fall, he completed 279 of 408 passes for 3,121 yards and 14 touchdowns as the Eagles finished 7-6 and lost to Liberty in the LendingTree Bowl. Bryant added another two touchdowns rushing.

In January, he transferred back to Cincinnati, where he's battled against Prater, a four-star member of the 2020 class, who was the 2019 Mr. Ohio Football winner. Prater played sparingly last season after he redshirted his first season with the Bearcats. Last fall, he completed five of 11 passes for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Prater rushed for 105 more yards on 12 attempts.

Sources have indicated that Bryant and Prater will both likely see time against the Razorbacks, but both bring different styles. Bryant is more of a true pocket-passer, while Prater presents more of a dual-threat.

Cincinnati kicks off at 3:30 pm ET at Arkansas. The game will be televised on ESPN.