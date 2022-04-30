Bryant Headed To Seattle

The player named the top defensive back in college football last season has finally come off the board.

On Saturday, cornerback Coby Bryant was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with pick No. 109 in the fourth round. Bryant was named the Jim Thorpe award winner last season.

The last two seasons, Bryant was also a first-team all-AAC selection. In 2021, he had 44 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. His best season statistically came in 2019, when Bryant tallied 44 tackles. Over his five-year career with the Bearcats, Bryant finished with 165 tackles and 10 interceptions.

Bryant is the fifth Cincinnati player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He joins first-round pick Ahmad Gardner, second round picks Alec Pierce and Bryan Cook and third-round pick Desmond Ridder.

Bryant was a three-star prospect in Rivals.com's 2017 rankings and was the No. 54 player in Ohio for that class. He chose the Bearcats out of nine scholarship offers, that also included Marshall, Buffalo and Eastern Michigan