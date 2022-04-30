Browns Snag Ford In Fifth Round

Cincinnati has had a program-record seven players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns selected running back Jerome Ford with pick No. 156 in the fifth round.

Ford was an all-AAC selection last season and was named the MVP of the AAC championship game. He spent the first two seasons of his college career at Alabama, before he transferred to the Bearcats before the 2020 season.

In 2021, Ford ran for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns on 219 carries. He added another 220 yards and a touchdown on 21 catches. For his college career, Ford rushed for 1,953 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Ford joins an extensive list of Cincinnati Bearcats taken in the NFL Draft. Cornerback Ahmad Gardner went in the first round, wide receiver Alec Pierce and safety Bryan Cook went in the second round, quarterback Desmond Ridder and defensive end Myjai Sanders were taken in the third round, while cornerback Coby Bryant went in the fourth round.

A three-star member of the 2018 recruiting class, Ford was ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 50 running back nationally and No. 99 player in Florida. He had 17 scholarship offers, including from Iowa, Nebraska, Louisville and Missouri. Ford also chose the Tide over an offer from the Bearcats, before he transferred there two years later.