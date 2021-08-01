Bridges On Board With UC

Technically, Bullis School (Md.) three-star cornerback Oliver Bridges has had a top four since June 12 of Cincinnati, Maryland, Penn State and Rutgers. But for two weeks now, he's known where he's headed.

On Sunday, Bridges made those feelings public, when he announced his commitment to Cincinnati. He's commitment No. 16 in the 2022 recruiting class for the Bearcats.

"It's really been about relationships and where I see myself at the end of those years, how I can be developed," Bridges told BearcatReport.com. "It's just seeing and having a great culture and coaching staff, how guys interact with each other. And where I'm headed has that."

Bridges officially visited Cincinnati the weekend of June 11. His only other official visit was June 4 to Rutgers, though he worked out at Penn State June 24 and had previously unofficially visited nearby Maryland.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Bridges and what his commitment means to Cincinnati.