News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-26 19:04:22 -0500') }} football Edit

EXCLUSIVE: In-state DL Justin Wodtly chooses Bearcats, breaks down decision

Wkdfepdnv6vkbngfycxg
Russell Johnson • BearcatReport
Staff Writer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state of Ohio continues to be friendly to Luke Fickell, Marcus Freeman, and the rest of the coaching staff for the Bearcats, as Justin Wodtly went public with his commitment o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}