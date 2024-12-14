BREAKING: First Team All-Big 12 TE Joe Royer will return in 2025

The Cincinnati Bearcats got great news as during the Crosstown Shootout, it was announced that All Big 12 First Team tight end Joe Royer will return for his senior season. He joins Gavin Gerhardt, Dontay Corleone and Brendan Sorsby as a strong core returning.

Royer has the schools record in receptions for a tight end in a second with 50, passing Travis Kelce. Passing on a chance at the NFL, Royer has to have Scott Satterfield smiling from ear to ear right now, I know his position coach Josh Stepp is beyond excited!