Breaking Down Dan Skillings' Game
The Cincinnati Bearcats found themselves down 10-2 Monday on the road at Allen Fieldhouse, in one of college basketball’s toughest environments at Kansas. With the Bearcats’ offense sputtering, coach Wes Miller turned to sophomore guard Dan Skillings Jr. off the bench.
“Dan, kind of got us going,” Miller said after the game. “It felt like there was a lid on it early.”
Skillings came in and changed the game for the Bearcats immediately, as he knocked down a 3-pointer off of a back screen just seconds into his stint off the bench. Within quick succession, Skillings gathered a baseline steal, a rebound and a dunk which cut into the Jayhawk’s lead and got the Bearcats back in the game.
Skillings caught fire in the first half. His aggressiveness in both hunting his shot from beyond the arc and attacking closeouts for finishes at the rim fueled the Bearcat offense in the first half. Skillings finished the half with 14 of the team’s total 35 points and knocked down the only three shots from behind the arc the team hit all night.
“He made the three at the top of the key and was just lights out from there,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “So, he’s a good player.”
The second half didn’t go as well for Skillings scoring. However, he did notch two offensive rebounds in pivotal moments in the second half. Ultimately it wasn’t enough to prevent the loss on the road but the flashes he showed in the first half are worth taking a deeper look into. But it was a glimpse of what Skillings is capable of. And as Cincinnati pushes for an NCAA Tournament bid, his play will be key, as we break down:
Height: 6’6’
Weight: 215
Year: Sophomore
Points: 11.4
Assist: 6.1
Shooting percentage: 43.0%
The NBA has trended more toward an offensive league, as all but three teams have averaged over 110 points per game. Shooting has become an essential skill for all potential prospects.
Skillings has taken a significant leap in this department, as he’s shot 32.3% from 3-point-range this season, juxtaposed to a mere 25.7% last season. The 6-foot-6-inch guard has shown the ability to get his shot off in multiple ways, whether it be off screens or pulling from deep in transition. Skillings has a functional shot that serves as the ace in his game.
Skillings is also sneakily athletic, often surprising defenders with his first step especially when attacking closeouts for dunks or layups at the rim. His frame also allows him to contribute on the offensive boards when he wants to however, his coaches would surely like to see him do this more often.
While shooting is important, how you get there has become almost equally as important. Self-creation is at a premium at the next level and Skillings has shown flashes of being able to create his own shot off the bounce various times throughout the season. However, his handle can get a little loose at times especially when driving against bigger defenders. He had multiple turnovers in that exact situation against Kansas, where he tried to take KJ Adams, who will be playing at the next level soon enough. Skillings tried to beat Adams off the dribble and turned the ball over after not being able to blow past Adams.
Tightening up his handle will open up opportunities for Skillings to hunt switches, something that the Bearcats sorely needed against the Jayhawks, who switched heavily all night. Miller and the coaching staff can also help in this regard by bringing the weak defender into the ball screen action instead of the traditional small-to-big pick-and-roll. This can end up with better defenders on the ball when facing teams with agile bigs like Kansas.
Skillings’ shot-making capabilities have been put on display in games like Kansas and Stetson earlier in the season. However, he does have a few underwhelming performances like his one-point tally against Oklahoma. Those games where his shot is not falling is where he could shift gears to hunting switches and getting to the line to help him stay on the court and provide scoring.
Skillings is aggressive in looking to score, especially in transition situations. However, the same aggression that makes him so explosive can be to his detriment at times. Shot selection comes just after shot-making ability, when it comes to being a good scorer. At times, Skillings can make some tough decisions that when the shot goes in look great, but when it doesn’t, the dynamic scorer can get out of rhythm. In the first half against Kansas, Skillings made simple plays in the flow of the game; catch and shoot threes, driving hard close-outs, and running in transition for opportunities at the rim. In the second half, the shot selection got worse, which played a part in his two points in the period.
At the next level, players like Jordan Poole have similar issues: while their scoring ability is great it doesn’t always equal scoring production because at any level of basketball. A bad shot is harder to make than a good one. Over time, this shows itself in inconsistent scoring nights they might get 30 points or they might get five.
The good thing is that Skillings seems to be aware of the issue and is actively working toward taking better shots consistently.
“At the beginning of the second half, I forced things a little bit,” Skillings said after the game. “So, I tried to make smarter plays coming out of that and play within my team.”
On defense, Skillings does need some improvement but he has good positional size, and he has good instincts. He is more of an opportunist on the defensive end. Skillings finds himself often in the right spot for deflections, rebounds and steals.
Cincinnati is now 13-6 in their first season in the Big 12, which is impressive when you consider that the Bearcats’ best player may be coming off the bench. Skillings’ scoring will be key for Cincinnati as the team gets closer to March. He provides a unique, explosive ability that’s scarce elsewhere on the Bearcat roster.
His ability to score bunches and at his size gives Cincinnati a fighting chance in most games because at any point he can heat up and provide the offense for a really sound defensive team. However, the Bearcats will need him to be more consistent down the stretch, in order for the team to reach its full potential.
As for Skillings’ NBA hopes, he is a year away from being a possible mid to late first-rounder and is a breakout player candidate to watch for next season. With his size he could physically play in the NBA today. However, his scoring consistency and decision-making need to improve for him to be a serious prospect moving forward. At the next level, Skillings projects as a solid role player who can make a long career out of putting the ball in the basket.