ago football

BREAKING: Brendan Sorsby to start at QB for the Bearcats

J.T. Smith • The Front Office News
Publisher
@_JT_Smith
EIC of The Front Office News, TFON independently covered the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2019 to 2024, previously with Bearcat Insider in the Scout network, also Cincy on the Prowl with Fansided and more

It has been made official that Indiana transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby will be the starter Week 1 against Towson for the Bearcats. Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield announced it to the media after practice that Sorsby would be QB1 for the Bearcats.

During spring and fall camp Sorsby has shown off a strong arm and ability to be accurate on the deep ball. The 6'3", 235 pound redshirt sophomore from Denton, Texas threw for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on 57.2% completion. He also rushed for 286 yards and four touchdowns.

Most expected Sorsby to be the starter, but now it is official!

