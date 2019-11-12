Coach John Brannen's first win at Cincinnati was no big deal. The Bearcats had a low-key celebration in the locker room after their 81-59 victory over Drake on Monday night that displayed their new up-tempo offense under their first-year head coach. ''We clapped it up, that's about it,'' center Chris Vogt said. ''Nothing too crazy.'' It's how Brannen wanted it after his first win in the Bearcats' arena. ''I was really appreciative of the players,'' Brannen said. ''Head coaches get too much credit, probably too much blame at the same time.''

Jarron Cumberland scored all of his 11 points in the first half as Cincinnati (1-1) took control quickly, looking much better the second time around. The Bearcats struggled offensively during an opening nine-point loss at Ohio State, going 4 of 21 from beyond the arc. Against Drake, they made the most of a wide-open style installed by Brannen, who came from Northern Kentucky. Brannen replaced Mick Cronin , a defense-oriented coach who went to UCLA after a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament. ''I think our offense finally looked like it had a little more pace tonight,'' Brannen said. ''I thought we took a step forward.'' Cincinnati opened a 26-point lead in the first half, when it went 8 of 16 from beyond the arc. Cumberland led the way with 11 points, making three of his four shots from beyond the arc. Cumberland played only 4 minutes in the second half as Brannen turned to his bench. Cumberland's cousin, Jaevin , added 17 points as they combined to go 8 of 14 from beyond the arc. ''We go at each other sometimes, who can shoot the best,'' Jaevin said. Vogt had 12 points and three rebounds. The 7-foot-1 center played for Brannen at Northern Kentucky and got an NCAA waiver to play at Cincinnati this season. Vogt knows Brannen's system the best and has quickly become the player that teammates turn to for advice. ''It kind of surprised me how consistent he's been from last year to this year,'' Vogt said. ''I thought he might change something up or try new stuff.'' Drake (1-1) relies on 3s but couldn't find many open ones. The Bulldogs matched their school record with 17 3s during an 86-55 win over Kennesaw State, but went only 4 of 19 against Cincinnati. Liam Robbins led the Bulldogs with 12 points and seven rebounds.