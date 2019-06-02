Once again, Cincinnati has tapped into the transfer market to fill out its 2018-19 men's basketball roster.

The Bearcats added another transfer Saturday, when Valparaiso center Jaume (Jay) Sorolla, announced his intentions to join the Bearcats. A graduate transfer, Sorolla will have one season remaining of eligibility and will play immediately.

Last season, Sorolla averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, to go with 33 blocks. He made seven starts, including the Crusaders' last six games.

Sorolla signed with Valparaiso as a three-star recruit in the 2016 class. He is originally from Spain.