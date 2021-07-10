Body On Board With Bearcats

Cincinnati added another member to its 2022 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. This time, the Bearcats went to the Keystone State, to pick up Gateway (Pa.) three-star defensive back Patrick Body Jr.

Body chose Cincinnati out of an offer list that consisted of nearly two dozen scholarship offers. That list included West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Illinois, and Rutgers, which along with the Bearcats, made up his top five.



Body officially visited Cincinnati June 18, his lone official visit. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Colin Hitschler.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Body's decision.