Technically, it's not a recruiting win. But for Cincinnati, it made arguably it's most significant addition in the Luke Fickell era.

Ohio State freshman Blue Smith announced this afternoon on Instagram that he's decided to transfer from the Buckeyes to the Bearcats. Rivals.com ranked Smith No. 39 overall in the 2018 class. He chose Ohio State out of a litany of offers that included Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Smith's decision and what it means for UC.