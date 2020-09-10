Big Ten schools after Cincinnati commit JoJo Johnson
Merrillville, Ind., athlete JoJo Johnson has continued to see his stock increase in the four months since he made a commitment to Cincinnati. Purdue offered Johnson earlier this summer, and Michiga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news