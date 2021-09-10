Big 12 Officially Invites BYU, Cincinnati, Houston & UCF

The conference made its expansion response to the departures of Oklahoma and Texas official on Friday and formally invited BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to join the conference. The approval and invitation was procedural; the four teams applied to join the conference earlier this week with the full knowledge that they would be approved as members.

It means that the Big 12 now has a strong response to the departure of its two most high-profile schools.

“Today’s actions were in accordance with Big 12 Conference Bylaw 1.5.2.b.3 requiring an affirmative vote of a supermajority of directors and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members," the Big 12 said in a statement.

Each of the four new schools will have news conferences Friday afternoon discussing their moves. They're not expected to join the conference in time for the 2022 football season barring any contractual negotiations.

The Big 12 was down to eight teams after OU and UT said they'd be going to the SEC. The conference was in danger of dissolving if other schools said it wanted to leave. Instead, the Big 12 will be at 12 and could be larger for a year or two if Oklahoma and Texas don't immediately bolt for the SEC.

The two schools are contractually tied to the Big 12 through 2025 as part of the conference's grant of rights agreement. That date could be hastened if OU and UT negotiate buyouts with the conference. But if they don't move up their exit date before the four new teams join in either 2023 or 2024, the Big 12 will be at 14 schools until the Longhorns and Sooners leave.

That would make the Big 12 the same size as the SEC and Big Ten. Temporarily, anyway. OU and UT push the SEC to 16 teams and make it the biggest conference at the top level of college football.