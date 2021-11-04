Bermudez Narrowing Down The Field
A new commitment date has been set. Cedar Creek (NJ) three-star wide receiver JoJo Bermudez will announce his decision on Nov. 15. But he’s got at least one visit before then. Bermudez, a former R...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news