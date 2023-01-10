One Queen City product announced Tuesday he's headed home.

North Carolina A&T wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter will transfer to Cincinnati. Originally from Princeton High School (OH), he spent the previous two seasons with the Aggies.

Berkhalter, a 6 feet, 4 inch and 185-pound wide receiver, played in 11 games and started 10 of those. He finished with 414 yards and two touchdowns on 28 catches. In 2021, as a true freshman, Berkhalter started three of the five games he played and tallied seven catches for 62 yards.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class out of Princeton High, Berkhalter had eight total scholarship offers, including from Air Force, Navy, UMASS, Marshall and Western Michigan. But he opted for one year at the prep level, at Georgia Prep Academy.