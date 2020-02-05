Bell, McDonald Sign With UC
To say Cincinnati finished the 2020 recruiting class strong, might be an understatement.
After obtaining a commitment last night from Illinois four-star Jadon Thompson (who signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning), the Bearcats brought two more into the fold.
On Wednesday, the first day of the football spring signing period, Cincinnati added pledges from three-star Columbia (Fla.) wide receiver Marquez Bell and Oakland (Tenn.) three-star defensive back De'Arre McDonald. Both also signed and sent their letters of intent to the Bearcats.
100% committed #CinCityPride #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/nVVYWSMyyi— De’Arre McDonald C❌C (@arre3nation) February 5, 2020
TURN UP ON MY DREAMS LIKE THEY TOO LOW🙏🏾 #LLT🕊 pic.twitter.com/nz8cDT3NW0— Quez Bell 🐺 (@Mbell_TheGoat) February 5, 2020
Bell and McDonald officially visited Cincinnati the weekend of Jan. 24. Both were also previously committed elsewhere. Bell had been committed to South Florida from June 15 to Dec. 1, while McDonald was committed to Ole Miss from July 2 to Dec. 20.
Their additions give the Bearcats 22 commitments in the class. Both players signed with Cincinnati on Wednesday, along with Thompson, three-star wide receiver Chris Scott and two-star defensive end Dominique Perry.
As of 3 pm ET on Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcats were ranked by Rivals.com as the top 2020 recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference, and No. 38 overall.
