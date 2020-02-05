To say Cincinnati finished the 2020 recruiting class strong, might be an understatement.

After obtaining a commitment last night from Illinois four-star Jadon Thompson (who signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning), the Bearcats brought two more into the fold.

On Wednesday, the first day of the football spring signing period, Cincinnati added pledges from three-star Columbia (Fla.) wide receiver Marquez Bell and Oakland (Tenn.) three-star defensive back De'Arre McDonald. Both also signed and sent their letters of intent to the Bearcats.