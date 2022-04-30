Beavers Picked By Giants In Sixth Round

The first Cincinnati player taken in the 2022 NFL Draft was selected by the New York Jets. So it was only fitting that the school-record eighth player selected was taken by the other New York team.

Linebacker Darrian Beavers was selected with pick No. 182 in the sixth round of the draft by the New York Giants.

Beavers was a first-team all-AAC selection in 2021, as well as a Dick Butkus award finalist, for the nation's top linebacker.

Beavers spent his first two collegiate seasons at UCONN, before he transferred to Cincinnati in 2019. Last season, he finished with a career-high 98 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Beavers had 192 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Bearcats, 230 total tackles in his college career.

Beavers is the eighth Cincinnati Bearcat taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. He joins Ahmad Gardner, who went in the first round to the New York Jets, second round picks Alec Pierce and Bryan Cook, third round picks Desmond Ridder and Myjai Sanders, fourth-round pick Coby Bryant and fifth-round pick Jerome Ford.

Beavers was a two-star Rivals.com prospect in the 2017 recruiting class out of Colerain (OH). He initially chose UCONN out of five scholarship offers, including Miami (OH), Bowling Green, Army and Ball State.