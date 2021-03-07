BearcatReport - Bearcats Wrap up 5 Seed In Win At ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport and Mason Madsen scored 19 points apiece as Cincinnati got past East Carolina 82-69 on Sunday.

Keith Williams added 16 points and Mika Adams-Woods had 12 points for Cincinnati (10-10, 8-6 American Athletic Conference). Madsen also had six rebounds, while Williams posted six rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points for the Pirates (8-10, 2-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Tristen Newton added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Brandon Suggs had 13 points and eight rebounds.

With the win, the Bearcats wrapped up the No. 5 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Cincinnati will play SMU at 3 pm ET Friday in the quarterfinals.