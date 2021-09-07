Bearcats Up One In AP Poll

Cincinnati has risen one spot in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll, released Tuesday afternoon.

The Bearcats are now ranked No. 7, up from No. 8 in last week's season-opening poll. They rolled to a 49-14 win Saturday over Miami (OH) to claim the Victory Bell for the 15th straight season.

Cincinnati remains the highest-ranked, non-power five program in the poll. The highest-ranked of that group is assured a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls, as the Bearcats were last season. Currently, the highest-ranked team behind Cincinnati is Coastal Carolina, at No. 19.

The Bearcats are back home on Saturday to host Murray State at 3:30 pm ET.