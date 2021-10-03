Bearcats Up In Both Major Polls

On the heels of arguably the biggest win in school history, Cincinnati got the boost it needed in both major polls.

Following a 24-13 win Saturday at Notre Dame, the Bearcats moved up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 5. They also moved up two spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 6.

Cincinnati is now the first team from a non-power five school to enter the top five since Boise State in 2011.

The Bearcats are now in position to be among the top four teams in the country, according to the College Football Playoff, when that poll is released Nov. 2. The top four teams in that poll earn a spot in the CFP semi-finals.

It's a quick turnaround for Cincinnati, which hosts Temple at 7 pm ET Friday. That game will be televised on ESPN.