Bearcats steamrolled by Kansas State, 41-15

The Cincinnati Bearcats traveled to Manhattan, Kansas to face Big 12 foe Kansas State Wildcats. The Bearcats came into the game on a three game losing streak would they be able to get back on the winning side of things and become bowl eligible? The Wildcats are on the a two game losing streak themselves, but are still in the Big 12 mix.

The Bearcats got the ball first and went three in out, the Wildcats scored first on a 21 yard Avery Johnson touchdown run making the score 7-0. After a great play on third down by Jonathan Thompson on Johnson, Chris Tennant hit a 28 yard field goal to put them up 10-0. On 4th and 1, Brendan Sorsby was stopped by the Wildcats defense on a designed run. Tennant knocked down another field goal this time from 32 yards out to push the lead to 13-0. D.J. Giddens joined the party with a 32 yard run where he broke an Antwan Peek, Jr tackle and took it to the house, 20-0. The Bearcats had their best drive of the game that ended in a 42 yard Nathan Hawks field goal that made the score, 20-3. After a defensive stop, Sorsby threw an interception to Brendan Mott. After the interception Johnson found Tre Spivey 6 yards out before the end of the half to push their lead to 24, 27-3.

The Bearcats did a good job getting off the field and the offense rewarded the defense with a Sorsby 9 yard touchdown throw to Tony Johnson, but the Wildcats stopped the Bearcats on their 2 point conversion try, 27-9. Giddens matched the Bearcats score with his second on the day this time from 17 yards out, 34-9. Johnson threw for this second touchdown of the game this time connecting with Will Swanson from 8 yards out, 41-9. Sorsby hit Johnson for his second touchdown of the day from 9 yards out and after the unsuccessful two point conversion the score was 41-15.

Note: Corey Kiner has run for 1,000 yards in back to back seasons after finishing with 140 yards on Saturday.

Tony Johnson had eight receptions for 52 yards and two touchdowns, Xzavier Henderson had four catches for 60 yards.

Avery Johnson had 147 yards passing, two touchdowns and 72 yards rushing and a touchdown. DJ Giddens finished with 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati now sitting at 5-6 and 3-5 in the Big 12 will look to get bowl eligible next week against TCU at 6 pm at Nippert Stadium.