David DeJulius had 24 points, tying his season high, as Cincinnati topped Ashland 71-57 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Davenport added 22 points for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati scheduled Ashland after Saturday’s original opponent, Texas Southern, canceled its trip on Friday because of COVID-19 issues.

Derek Koch had 13 points and seven assists for the Eagles. Aaron Thompson added 12 points.