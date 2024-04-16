This time, Cincinnati didn't have to go far for its new addition.

On Monday night, the Bearcats added a commitment from Withrow (OH) defensive end Erik Gayle. He's currently Cincinnati's seventh commitment and highest-ranked in the 2025 recruiting class.

Gayle chose the Bearcats out of a scholarship offer list that also included Kentucky, Louisville, Colorado State and UMASS.

Gayle visited Cincinnati unofficially this past weekend for the spring game. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Walter Stewart.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Gayle's commitment.