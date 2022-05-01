Bearcats Snag Four-Star Griffith

Cincinnati's big sports weekend continues.

On Sunday, coach Wes Miller added arguably the biggest piece in his short tenure. Taft (OH) forward Rayvon Griffith announced he's staying home and committed to the Bearcats.

Griffith chose Cincinnati out of a top five that also consisted of Ohio State, UCLA, Kansas and Alabama.

Griffith led Taft to the Ohio Division III state championship last month in Dayton. He was named Ohio Division III Southwest District Player of the Year last past season and made All-Ohio first team for the second straight season. Over the 2021-22 season, Griffith averaged 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.