“I love to get my teammates involved,” said DiVillasee on her style of play.

A three level, pass first point guard, the high school senior has a very unselfish style of play, and has used it to her advantage all throughout her high school career.

She also gave praise to the facilities and coaching staff from her visits at Cincinnati, “I love the coaches, nothing but respect and support from all of them. Very genuine and very consistent when it comes to reaching out and talking to me. They have goals and the goals that they have I love."

DeVillasee says her goal is to make it pro, but to progress her skills throughout college, “ learning the game and breaking it down more. Just mental things and the physical things will come too.”

DeVillasee will join fellow member of the 2025 class, Dee Alexander, next season.



