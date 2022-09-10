Senior quarterback Ben Bryant tossed three touchdowns and Cincinnati's vaunted Blackcats defense added two more, while holding Kennesaw State's triple-option offense to only 142 rushing yards in a 63-10 home opener win on Saturday. The Bearcats snapped the Owls' 73-game streak of 150 or more rushing yards, which started on Nov. 17, 2015. Kennesaw State averaged 278 rushing yards per game in 2021. "Across the board, all in all, we played well," coach Luke Fickell said. "It's only game two but that is the most together football that we've had. Like I said, in game two, the complimentary football that you have to be able to do if we're going to continue to grow to be as good as we can be. And we did it today. I am happy and excited about that. "I think we answered some questions that maybe we had from last week, the maturity and how we can handle things. To me, more than anything, that's what I'm most proud of is our ability to be mature to handle the preparation and all that we had to do and to come out and play as we did."

Cincinnati has now won 21 consecutive home openers, a streak that started with a 36-29 overtime win over TCU in 2002. The Bearcats are now 29-4 at home under Fickell. The 63 points scored ties the most since a 63-7 win over Alabama A&M on Sept. 15, 2018. In the third quarter, senior Ja'Von Hicks had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown and fellow senior Jabari Taylor, a defensive lineman, caught a fumble in the air and rumbled 23 yards to paydirt after linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. collided with Owls' quarterback Jonathan Murphy on the pitch attempt to force the fumble. Cincinnati quickly jumped out to a 21-3 lead on three touchdown passes from Bryant and three fourth-down stops by the defense, including a 49-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by junior linebacker Deshawn Pace, the second of his career. Bryant found senior tight end Josh Whyle for the first touchdown of the game with six minutes remaining in the first quarter. It marked the 13th career touchdown for the Cincinnati native and the third straight home opener he has recorded a touchdown. On the Bearcats' next offensive possession, Bryant found redshirt freshman receiver Will Pauling for a 30-yard catch before he zipped a pass up the middle to tight end Leonard Taylor for a nine-yard score to extend the lead to 14-0 two minutes into the second quarter.

Bryant looked more comfortable back at home, with three touchdowns. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)