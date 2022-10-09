Cincinnati's game Saturday was far from its best this season. But it was enough for a 28-24 win over visiting USF and enough to move up in the national rankings.

On Sunday, both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches polls were released and the Bearcats are on the move. They rose three spots in the AP poll to No. 21 and from unranked to No. 21 in the Coaches' poll.

Cincinnati has now won five straight after a season-opening loss at Arkansas.

The Bearcats are also the lone team ranked in either national poll from the American Athletic Conference. More importantly, they're the highest-ranked team from a non-power five conference. The highest-ranked such team in the final College Football Playoff poll earns a spot in a New Year's Six bowl. The first CFP poll will be released Nov. 1.

BYU was the previously highest-ranked non-power five conference team. The Cougars dropped out of both national polls after a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame, including from No. 16 to unranked in the AP poll.

The only other current non-power five conference team aside from Cincinnati is James Madison, which is ranked for the first time in school history, at No. 25.

Cincinnati has a bye this weekend, but returns Oct. 22 at SMU. Time and television broadcaster to be announced.