BearcatReport - Bearcats Reel In Canton CB

The decision was almost instant.

On Monday, Cincinnati gave a scholarship offer to McKinley (OH) cornerback Jonah Lytle. The day before, Lytle had decommitted from Toledo, where he had committed on March 22. Later that afternoon, Lytle decided he'd take the Bearcats up on their offer, with a commitment.

Lytle becomes commitment No. 18 for Cincinnati, its first since four-star Chamon Metayer last month. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was the primary recruiter for Lytle.

Lytle has seen the Bearcats on gameday as well. He was on hand for their win last season over Tulsa.

