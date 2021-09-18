Bearcats Rally, Take Down Indiana 38-24

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw the go-ahead touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, then scored on a 7-yard TD run to help No. 8 Cincinnati seal a come-from-behind 38-24 victory Saturday at Indiana. Jerome Ford ran for two scores and Tre Tucker scored on a 99-yard kickoff return as the Bearcats (3-0) won their first road game of the season. They've won 12 of 13 since the start of 2020.

“Hey, how 'bout them Bearcats?" coach Luke Fickell shouted to his team following the victory. Indiana (1-2) lost despite taking a 14-0 lead — and playing in front of its largest crowd for a non-conference game since September 1987. The turning point came when starting linebacker Micah McFadden was ejected for targeting late in the first half. The Bearcats, who struggled to move the ball, scored 10 points in the final 93 seconds of the first half and finally took the lead on Ford's 3-yard TD run in the third quarter. “He’s really special," Indiana coach Tom Allen said when asked about McFadden. “We were dominating them till that point, one first down till that point. He’s our leader, he’s part of our pressure, he makes a lot of tackles, and when you lose a guy like that, that’s tough." The Hoosiers regained the lead on D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 14-yard scoring run then gave it right back on the kickoff return. A missed extra point opened the door for Indiana, and the Hoosiers grabbed a 24-23 advantage on Charles Campbell's 49-yard field goal late in the third. Then Ridder got hot. He made it 30-24 with the scoring throw to Pierce, scored on the run and delivered a successful 2-point conversion pass.

Ridder scored this go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)