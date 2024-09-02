in other news
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his great performance against Towson on Saturday. In his first game as a Bearcat he put on a show for the fans at Nippert Stadium and was recognized by the Big 12.
Congrats to Brendan!
Per GoBearcats:
Cincinnati redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby collected Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors on Monday after leading Cincinnati to a 38-20 season-opening win over Towson.
The Denton, Texas, native passed for 383 yards and scored four total touchdowns as UC won its 23rd consecutive home opener.
He found Xzavier Henderson on a 42-yard score and Sterling Berkhalter for a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added scoring rushes of two yards and 12 yards.
Sorsby had 328 passing yards before halftime as he led the Bearcats to 658 yards of total offense – the highest mark in the Big 12 in Week 1 and the 10th-best total in the 137-year history of Cincinnati football.
His 383 passing yards were the most by a Cincinnati quarterback since 2015 and the most in a Bearcats’ debut since Gunner Kiel in 2014.
A transfer from Indiana, Sorsby passed for 15 touchdowns and 1,587 yards in 2023 before joining the Bearcats in the offseason.