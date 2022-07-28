Bearcats Picked Second In AAC

By the slimmest of margins, Cincinnati was picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference this season, in the conference's pre-season media poll.

Houston instead got the nod, with 243 total points, just ahead of the Bearcats' 242 total points. Cincinnati actually received more first-place votes, however, with 10. The Cougars received seven first-place votes.

UCF was picked to finish third in the conference, with 225 overall points and seven first-place votes.

This season will be the last in the AAC for all three schools, which will join the Big 12 Conference on July 1 of next year. In their place, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UAB, North Texas, Texas-San Antonio and Rice will join the AAC the same day.

The Bearcats have won the previous two AAC championship games, including a 35-20 win over Houston last year. They had nine players selected in the NFL Draft, led by cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, who was selected with the fourth overall pick by the New York Jets.

Cincinnati will travel to Arkansas Sept. 3 to kickoff the season. On Oct. 29, the Bearcats will travel to UCF and aren't scheduled to face Houston during the regular season for the second season in a row.