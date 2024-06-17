Early Monday afternoon, Cincinnati added yet another piece to its 2025 class.

The Bearcats added a commitment from Lincoln (OH) linebacker Terrell Holcomb. He officially visited Cincinnati over the weekend.

Holcomb was recruited primarily by assistant coach Cortney Braswell.

"I mean, I just love the family environment, the relationship with Coach Braswell," Holcomb told BearcatReport.com. "I see the opportunity they’re giving me, the love they have. That’s my ultimate goal, to play football at the highest level and they have that for me."

Holcomb becomes commitment No. 14 for the Bearcats in the class. He's the second official visitor from this past weekend to commit, joining offensive lineman Jahari Medlock, who announced his decision yesterday, on Father's Day.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for the full rundown of how Holcomb got to his decision.