Bearcats pick OKC scout Corey Evans as new General Manager

Today, it has been reported by multiple outlets that Oklahoma City Thunder scout Corey Evans is the new general manager for the Cincinnati Bearcats. He will be the first general manager for the program with the changing landscape in college sports, Evans will help the Bearcats keep tabs on high school, college and international players.
Evans has been with OKC since late 2020, he previously was a national scout for Rivals.
OKC has one of the best young cores in the NBA and Evans has been around to see and help the recipe.
Wes Miller on hiring Corey Evans:
"I've known Corey Evans for over 13 years," Miller said. "He is a rising star with a relentless work ethic. He's unique in his base of knowledge as well as his diversity of relationships across all levels of basketball."
"As our college game continues to transition to a true professional model, I think there is value in adding another staff member with NBA experience as well as a non-coaching background. He will be a vital asset to myself, our staff and our players."