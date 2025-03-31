Bearcats pick OKC scout Corey Evans as new General Manager

Today, it has been reported by multiple outlets that Oklahoma City Thunder scout Corey Evans is the new general manager for the Cincinnati Bearcats. He will be the first general manager for the program with the changing landscape in college sports, Evans will help the Bearcats keep tabs on high school, college and international players.

Evans has been with OKC since late 2020, he previously was a national scout for Rivals.

OKC has one of the best young cores in the NBA and Evans has been around to see and help the recipe.