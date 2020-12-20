BearcatReport - Bearcats Peach Bowl-Bound

Cincinnati has flirted with a berth, or at least been in the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth since the first rankings were first released Nov. 24. After running the table in the American Athletic Conference, with a championship last night, the Bearcats were denied a playoff spot. But they received a good consolation prize.

On Sunday, Cincinnati was awarded with a spot in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. It will face Georgia, which finished 7-2 this season. The game will kickoff at 12:30 pm ET on New Year's Day and will be televised by ESPN. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama and Florida, while their most notable wins were against Auburn and Missouri.

The Bearcats did move up one spot after their win yesterday in the CFP rankings, to No. 8. Alabama took the top spot, followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame, to round out the playoff teams. Texas A&M remained at No. 5, followed by Oklahoma and Florida. Georgia is one spot behind Cincinnati, at No. 9, followed by Iowa State.

This will be the Bearcats' first appearance in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl, or any New Year's Six Bowl. They did play in the 2009 Sugar Bowl, a 51-24 loss to Florida, and the 2008 Orange Bowl, a 20-7 loss to Virginia Tech. The New Year's Six current alignment did not exist at that point, however. Both were part of the former Bowl Championship Series.

Check back to BearcatReport.com for more on the Bearcats' bowl bid, including from bowl representatives and Coach Luke Fickell.