Bearcats Open Home Slate in Dominating Fashion, Cruise past Delaware State

Jillian Hayes would lead all scorers with 30 points, a career-high, and the first of her career, shooting 12-of-17 from three and snagging 11 rebounds, matching her total from last week and earning her 25th career double-double.

The Bearcats opened up their home season in dominating fashion, with an 83-46 win over the Delaware State Hornets Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati would start strong and never look back, taking a 25-14 lead in the first frame.





The Bearcats would hold the Hornets to 9 total points in the 2nd and 4th quarters, behind the defensive prowess of transfer Daylee Dunn, and redshirt freshman Ramiyah Byrd. Byrd would finish the day with five points, two blocks and two steals. Dunn would finish with 2 three-pointers.





JUCO transfer Alliance Ndiba would finish her second straight game rebounding in double figures with 10 and four points shy of her first double-double as a Bearcat.





Nine different point scorers would contribute to the win, with two in double figures (Jillian Hayes, A’riel Jackson)





Senior transfer Tineya Hylton would finish with eight points and 6 assists, and was talked highly about by Head Coach Katrina Merriweather in the post-game interview.





“This kid, she’s incredibly unselfish. She is very entertaining to watch.”





She says that she could find something about every player on her staff to praise in this game. The team out-rebounded and out-assisted Delaware State.





The Bearcats are back in action on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as they host Davidson. Coverage will be available on ESPN+ and FOX Sports 1360AM.



