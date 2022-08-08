Bearcats No. 22 In Coaches Poll

By the slimmest of margins, Cincinnati wasn't picked to win the American Athletic Conference by the conference's media July 28. But according to another poll release, the Bearcats are still considered one of the top teams nationally this season.

Cincinnati was ranked No. 22 Monday, in the USA Today coaches' poll. The Bearcats are the highest ranked team from a non-power five conference.

Houston, which edged Cincinnati by one point in the AAC media poll, is ranked No. 25 in the coaches' poll. The Cougars and Bearcats are the only ranked non-power five teams, aside from independent Notre Dame.

Alabama is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and the Fighting Irish at No. 5. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. The Bulldogs are the defending national champions.

The other major college football poll, the Associated Press preseason Top 25, will be released Aug. 15.

Cincinnati kicks off its season Sept. 3 at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 23 in the coaches' poll.



