Cincinnati's efforts to keep local talent home doesn't just apply to the Queen City and southwestern Ohio. And Thursday, the Bearcats added a local product from the Indiana side of the tri-state.

East Central (Ind.) three-star offensive lineman Luke Collinsworth announced his commitment to Cincinnati. He chose the Bearcats over a handful of other offers, including Kansas, Indiana, Purdue, and Ball State.

But Collinsworth visited Cincinnati more than any other school. That included a pair of games last fall, against UCLA and Tulsa, as well as the Bearcats' junior day on March 1.

Recruited by assistant coach Ron Crook, Collinsworth gives Cincinnati five commitments in the 2021 class. He joins quarterback Brady Lichtenberg, running back Myles Montgomery, tight end Treylan Davis and defensive tackle Dontay Corleone.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more coverage on Collinsworth's decision.