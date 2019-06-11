News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 16:30:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Bearcats Nab Second Commit Of Day In Love

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

Cincinnati's recruiting exploits continued Tuesday afternoon.

Lake Wales (Fla.) wide receiver Norman Love gave the Bearcats his commitment late Tuesday afternoon. He officially visited Cincinnati Saturday through Monday.

Love chose the Bearcats over an offer sheet that also included Wake Forest, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Charlotte and a few MAC schools.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Love's decision.

{{ article.author_name }}