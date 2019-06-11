Bearcats Nab Second Commit Of Day In Love
Cincinnati's recruiting exploits continued Tuesday afternoon.
Lake Wales (Fla.) wide receiver Norman Love gave the Bearcats his commitment late Tuesday afternoon. He officially visited Cincinnati Saturday through Monday.
Love chose the Bearcats over an offer sheet that also included Wake Forest, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Charlotte and a few MAC schools.
Committed ❤️🖤❤️🖤 @UC_Recruiting @GoBearcatsFB @BCstrength @Im_MikeB pic.twitter.com/UH4hEeXA1f— Norman Love (@NormanLove_) June 11, 2019