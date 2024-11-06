Bearcats looking to clinch a trip Bowling ahead of matchup with WVU

The Bearcats (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) are looking to clinch their first ever bowl game under head coach Scott Satterfield.

Now for Cincinnati, they are coming off a 34-23 loss to Colorado back in October 26th but have now had two weeks to fully get healthy and ready for West Virginia following the team's final bye week of the season.

"We are excited to play back at Nippert Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd," said Scott Satterfield. "This is a very solid West Virginia team that has lost four games on the season but to four really good teams. They are coming off a very big win over Arizona and we know how hard it is to go on the road and win, especially in the Big 12."

Although, for Cincinnati, they would not only like to earn a berth to a bowl game, but they also still control their destiny to Dallas, Texas for a potential chance to play for a Big 12 Championship following the outcome of this weekend's games as Kansas State and Iowa State suffered their first loss of the season.

"There's still a very tight race here within the Big 12 conference. However, there is parody in all of college football, but I think the Big 12 has the most parody in all of the "Power Four" conferences. There's nothing but battles each week, it's exciting. Fans of the Big 12 get to watch a great game every time a Big 12 team steps onto the field. There's no such thing as an easy game in the Big 12, so it most certainly makes it harder for us each and every week."

In order for that to happen though, Cincinnati will need to take care of business at Nippert Stadium, which is something they have done very well this season as they are 3-1 in their first four games at Nippert Stadium with their lone loss coming to Pittsburgh.

"This game is defiantly important." Linebacker Jake Golday told reporters. "But this win could lock us into a bowl game. Although, it is just as important as any other game. We aren't just trying to come in and win this game. I know this team is going to try their hardest to win out the rest of the season with hopes of making it to Dallas for the Big 12 Championship."

Last Meeting

The Bearcats fell to the Mountaineers 42-21 in a lopsided matchup back on November 18th, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers ran all over the Bearcats in that matchup literally speaking. The Mountaineers racked up 634 yards of total offense in the win, with 410 of those coming on the ground. However, worth noting, the Mountaineers jumped out to an early 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Mountaineers just ran all over the Bearcats between the likes of Jaheim White and Garrett Greene. White was filling in for an injured CJ Donaldson at the time and finished the game with a career high 204 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

Dual threat Quarterback Garrett Greene finished with 154 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries. Greene also finished the day 12 for 19 for 210 yards and a score in the passing game.

Realistically, it was the Bearcats worst performance of their season last season, but it's also safe to say that Scott Satterfield and company made sure to remind the team of what transpired nearly one year ago, with hopes of flipping the script come Saturday.

"Guys they are still running after the game they had vs us last year," Scott Satterfield joked. "We know when you play West Virginia the main focus will be to stop the run. I think it will be a challenge for our defense to slow down the run simply due to the fact I think they are one of the best rushing teams in the country. That game left a very bad taste in our mouths. For those who played in that game last year and decided to return this year, they really understand that feeling."

Linebacker Jared Bartlett was on the other side of this matchup a season ago playing for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers. One year later, he is wearing red and black with an opportunity to play his former team as Cincinnati looks to regain their focus following the bye week heading into the final month of the season.

thSatterfield noted they have not had the conversations yet with Bartlett about playing his former team. However, noted that Bartlett is a "Serious minded individual." Now Satterfield alluded to how this game could bring a little extra juice for Bartlett due to his relationships with some of the members of the West Virginia team and program.

Keys to the game for Cincinnati

Stop the run- I feel like this is something we have said all season, but for Cincinnati this is going to be the biggest focus. Especially with starting quarterback Garrett Greene listed as doubtful for this contest with sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol expected to start for the Mountaineers on Saturday. It will be clear that West Virginia will look to get Jaheim White and CJ Donaldson involved early come Saturday.

Now both are two different style running backs, but they complement each other very well and run behind a veteran offensive line. White is the more explosive back which we saw last year when he took a 75-yard screen pass to the house and can be very efficient in the passing game. While Donaldson on the other hand is your bigger back that will look to run and create contact.

This could be a great opportunity for guys like Dontay Corleone, Eric Phillips and company really find ways to get to quarterback and make it difficult for the Mountaineers to get going offensively. Having those guys involved early will be the difference maker for Cincinnati as West Virginia currently sits 29th in the nation in terms of time possession, averaging nearly 32 minutes of possession per game throughout the season. So, the goal for Cincinnati is to keep their offense off the field for as much as possible or they will make you pay, like we saw last year.

Worth noting the highly touted duo between Donaldson (6) and White (5) have combined for 11 total touchdowns on the season for the Mountaineers.

For Cincinnati, I would not be surprised to see them elect to take the ball first if they do win the coin toss come Saturday. West Virginia heads into the final month of the season with a new defensive coordinator after Neal Brown made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley back on October 29th.

Inside Linebackers coach Jeff Koonz is expected to lead the defense which could be interesting and play into Cincinnati's favor. Anytime a coaching change happens midway through the season it usually allows for opposing teams to have big games.

For that to happen for Cincinnati on Saturday, they will need to have a consistent day from Brendan Sorsby. Similar to what he was able to do over the first five games of the season and if that happens, it should be a big day in favor of Cincinnati.

Sorsby mentioned to local media earlier this week that he was a little banged up which may have led to some inconsistency over the recent weeks. One of those bump and bruises being his non-throwing hand after injuring his non-throwing thumb in the Bearcats 44-41 loss to Texas Tech.

However, Cincinnati's offense line should be back to full strength come Saturday for just the second or third time all season. That should spark some momentum for Sorsby and the Bearcats as we all know what Sorsby is capable of doing when he is able to stand in the pocket and go through his progressions.

Now, for me personally, I would expect to see Cincinnati find ways to get Corey Kiner going early with hopes of opening up the passing game. Sorsby has been connecting with Tony Johnson and Joe Royer as of recent as teams are really homing in on wide receiver Xzavier Henderson. Could this be the game were Henderson bounces back for the Bearcats after finishing with just one catch in the Bearcats 34-23 loss to Colorado. They will need Henderson to be heavily involved in order for the passing game to open up especially over the final month of the season.

Capitalize in the Redzone

I feel like this has also been a reoccurring theme for Cincinnati, but they have to find ways to score in the Redzone come Saturday. If Cincinnati is able to get to the redzone and find ways to wear down the Mountaineer defense, they will be in great hands.

Brendan Sorsby leads all Big 12 quarterbacks with six rushing touchdowns on the season. Cincinnati will need Sorsby to be very efficient especially in the redzone area if they want to find ways to be successful down the season especially heading into consecutive road matchup's vs top 25 programs in Kansas State and Iowa State.

I expect to see a huge game from tight end Joe Royer and will predict this is a game where Royer could have a big-time effect on the game like he has all season. I will say, if they are able to find ways to get him the ball in the redzone, the Mountaineers will have a hard time stopping him due his 6'5" 255-pound frame and athleticism.

Scott Satterfield told reporters on Tuesday that he believes Royer's best ball is yet to come over the final month of the season. The veteran head coach also praised his athleticism and versatility in response of Royer potentially making a big-time impact down the final month of the season.

Also worth mentioning that Royer is just roughly eight receptions away from tying Travis Kelce's reception record for a single season.

Prediction: Bearcats 34- WVU 27

I think this could be a game where Royer really breaks out for the Bearcats and predict he will finish the game with seven receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown come Saturday. However, I also believe the Bearcats defense will hold the Mountaineers under 350 yards of total offense behind huge days from Corleone, Golday, and Jared Bartlett.































